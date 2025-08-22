Hyundai's quarterly revenue drops 12%: Is this a buying opportunity

The yearly numbers weren't much better—revenue and profits both dipped slightly from 2024. If you follow business trends or invest in stocks, these shifts show how even big brands feel market pressure.

Debt-to-equity ratio improves, dividend announced

Even with lower profits, Hyundai actually got financially healthier: its debt-to-equity ratio improved (now just 0.05), meaning it owes less compared to what it owns.

Plus, interest coverage is up too.

As a bonus for shareholders sticking around, Hyundai announced a ₹21 per share dividend coming August 5.