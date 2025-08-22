Next Article
Edible oil producers seek ITC refund restriction rollback
India's edible oil producers are urging the government to roll back a 2022 restriction that blocks refunds on Input Tax Credit (ITC).
Since this restriction, small and medium businesses have had their cash tied up, making it harder to operate smoothly.
Industry's plea to government
The industry says restoring ITC refunds would attract investment, keep edible oils affordable—like other essentials such as butter and ghee—and help prevent price hikes that hit low-income families hardest.
With India's demand for edible oils set to jump by 2031, fixing this could mean more stable prices and healthier choices for everyone.