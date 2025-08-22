Next Article
OnlyFans rakes in $1.4 billion, owner makes $701 million in dividends
OnlyFans had a blockbuster year in 2024, with revenue reaching $1.4 billion and pre-tax profits at $683.6 million.
The platform's user base exploded—creator accounts climbed to 4.6 million and fan accounts jumped to 377.5 million.
Owner Leonid Radvinsky took home $701 million in dividends, reflecting just how fast the company is growing.
What's next for OnlyFans?
OnlyFans isn't just about adult content anymore—it's branching out into new genres and markets, potentially appealing to a wider crowd.
Its creator-friendly model (creators keep 80% of what they earn) may contribute to its growth.
With talks of an $8 billion sale on the table and ongoing investments in trust and safety, OnlyFans is aiming higher than ever.