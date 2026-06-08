Airline profits to plunge 50% amid rising fuel costs

Market challenges

Jet fuel prices and Gulf airline disruptions major factors

IATA Director General Willie Walsh attributed the profit forecast revision to two main factors: a massive spike in jet fuel prices and disruptions to airlines in the Gulf region. He said, "There are two major factors: one is the significant increase in jet fuel prices, which has gone way higher than I think anybody would have expected, and then the disruption to the airlines in the Gulf region, so that combination has led us to reduce the forecast."