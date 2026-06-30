IBBI proposes rules to speed resolution and keep homebuyers safer
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has proposed new rules to make handling troubled real estate projects faster and safer for homebuyers.
The idea is to keep completed or financially healthy projects out of insolvency cases if most creditors agree, and to track money separately for each project so funds aren't misused.
If you have thoughts on these changes, you can send feedback until July 21, 2026.
Committee to screen projects quickly
Under the plan, a committee will quickly decide which projects really need help: those that don't can be left alone with a two-thirds creditor vote.
The proposals also push for clear financial records for each project, easier claims for buyers, and independent checks on costs.
The goal: finish stuck projects on time while keeping things transparent and fair for everyone involved, just like the Supreme Court suggested last year.