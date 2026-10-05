IBM and Red Hat launch $5B Project Lightwell securing open-source

IBM and Red Hat just kicked off Project Lightwell, a huge $5 billion push to make open-source software safer.

With 20,000 engineers and new AI tools, they're hoping to handle the growing wave of bug reports, a problem that's only gotten bigger with smarter AI uncovering more issues.

This all comes after cURL founder Daniel Steinberg, founder and maintainer of cURL, flagged how fast the bug count was rising.