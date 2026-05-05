IBM CEO Arvind Krishna urges rethinking business to embed AI

IBM highlights Ask HR, Elevance Health

Krishna pointed to IBM's own "Ask HR" bot, which took a process with up to 18 human touchpoints and cut it down to one, making tasks like employment verification way easier.

Ratnakar Lavu highlighted IBM's work with Elevance Health, where they're using AI for everything from claims handling to answering tricky benefits questions.

While Krishna is proud of how far IBM has come, he admits there's still a long journey ahead: "We're only a third of the way through what can be done."