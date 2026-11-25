IBM Consulting ends most visa and green card sponsorships 2026
IBM is phasing out visa and green card sponsorships for most roles in IBM Consulting by the end of 2026.
This mainly affects Indian employees on H-1B visas or green cards, who now have just three weeks to decide if they'll relocate abroad or leave IBM with a severance package.
IBM roles India, pay cuts possible
Most available roles are in India, with a handful in Singapore and the UK but moving could mean up to an 80% pay cut due to local salary differences.
IBM's move comes as US immigration policies get stricter, especially around tech hiring, making things even tougher for Indian professionals already facing long waits for a green card.