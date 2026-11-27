IBM ends most US consulting visa and green card sponsorships
IBM is ending visa and green card sponsorships for most of its consulting jobs in the US meaning many employees must either move abroad or leave by December 31, 2026.
The shift comes as IBM adapts to new business priorities and tighter US immigration rules, especially tough news for Indian tech workers.
Some staff have just three weeks to figure out their next steps.
IBM Consulting exceeds 150,000 staff
This change hits a huge workforce, as IBM Consulting has more than 150,000 employees.
The company says it can now meet its talent needs without relying on foreign visas, with H-1B approvals dropping from nearly 3,000 in 2024 to just over 1,600 in 2026.
For many Indian nationals waiting on green cards or working on H-1Bs, the move adds even more uncertainty to an already stressful situation around US immigration policies.