IBM hires 5-10k in India, announces 2 quantum hubs
IBM just ramped up its presence in India, hiring 5-10k people last year and announcing two more quantum hubs in the works.
The company's chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna says these moves are all about building serious quantum tech muscle in the country.
IBM invests $3B yearly in India
IBM is putting about $3 billion a year into India, and India will also get a share of the US-based technology giant's $10 billion global commitment to quantum innovation.
The first IBM quantum computer is set to launch here early next year, showing how much the company believes in India's tech talent and ecosystem.