IBM invests about $3 billion annually in India, Krishna says
IBM's CEO Arvind Krishna just shared that the company invests about $3 billion in India every year, and that number keeps growing.
Even with US export rules in the mix, Krishna says India will still get access to advanced tech (just not defense stuff).
This fits right in with India's push for more AI and semiconductor investments.
IBM bringing quantum computer to Andhra
IBM is bringing part of its $10 billion global quantum computing investment to India, with plans to install a quantum computer in Andhra Pradesh next year.
The company's also expanding its footprint in the country, including in Kochi, GIFT City, Lucknow and Visakhapatnam, where it is setting up a GovTech AI center, and over the past year, it recruited between 5,000 and 10,000 people (mostly for STEM roles) to boost software and AI skills.
Krishna said India can play a larger role in IBM's global technology operations, including product development and exports, highlighting how central the country has become for IBM's future plans.