IBM pledges $3B yearly in India and $10B for quantum
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna just revealed the company will invest $3 billion every year in India, aiming to boost its tech presence and infrastructure.
Part of this includes teaming up with the Andhra Pradesh government and Tata Consultancy Services to bring a quantum computer to Amaravati, with installation expected in early 2027.
Globally, IBM is also putting $10 billion into quantum computing over the next 5 years.
Arvind Krishna forecasts 10-20% job changes
Krishna predicts AI could shake up jobs, especially in outsourcing, with 10% to 20% of roles changing in the next decade.
To keep up, IBM hired an estimated 5,000-10,000 people in India over the past year for AI and software roles.
He's urging Indian companies to dive deeper into AI adoption so the country can play a bigger part globally.
Krishna also highlighted how building up semiconductor manufacturing will help India stand out in global tech supply chains.