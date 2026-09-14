iBRICS DART Charter signed at iBRICS Summit in New Delhi

A new BRICS DART Working Group is kicking off to figure out things like multi-currency clearing and making different countries' digital currencies compatible.

They're also looking at connecting fast-payment apps like India's UPI and Brazil's Pix, which could mean less hassle with banks or extra fees.

Plus, there's talk of using local currencies more often and even turning assets like gold or oil into digital tokens.

The big goal? Make sending money across borders cheaper (think under 3%), faster, and more direct across the Global South.