iBRICS DART Charter signed at iBRICS Summit in New Delhi
Big moves in global finance! The first-ever iBRICS Summit just wrapped up in New Delhi, where more than 500 institutional investors, government representatives and business leaders gathered at the iBRICS Summit 2026, during which the iBRICS DART Charter was signed during the BRICS Digital Asset Round Table.
This plan is all about making digital assets, CBDCs, and cross-border payments work better together, so moving money internationally could soon get a lot smoother.
BRICS DART Working Group targets interoperability
A new BRICS DART Working Group is kicking off to figure out things like multi-currency clearing and making different countries' digital currencies compatible.
They're also looking at connecting fast-payment apps like India's UPI and Brazil's Pix, which could mean less hassle with banks or extra fees.
Plus, there's talk of using local currencies more often and even turning assets like gold or oil into digital tokens.
The big goal? Make sending money across borders cheaper (think under 3%), faster, and more direct across the Global South.