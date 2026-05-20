Ichnos Glenmark Innovation unveils ISB 2301 tri-targeting solid tumors
Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) has announced ISB 2301, a new development candidate designed to take on tough solid tumors.
The candidate works by targeting three different tumour-associated antigens at once, killing cancer cells and activating the body's own T cells and natural killer (NK) cells for an extra immune boost.
IGI's BEAT platform powers ISB 2301
ISB 2301 uses IGI's BEAT platform to combine multiple ways of attacking tumors: think antibody action, blocking cancer defenses, and keeping the immune response going strong.
CEO Lida Pacaud calls this approach a big step forward for precision cancer treatment.
IGI aims to start clinical trials in 2027 after filing an IND application by the end of 2026, while Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited informed stock exchanges about the development through a regulatory filing.