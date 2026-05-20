Ichnos Glenmark Innovation unveils ISB 2301 tri-targeting solid tumors

IGI's BEAT platform powers ISB 2301

ISB 2301 uses IGI's BEAT platform to combine multiple ways of attacking tumors: think antibody action, blocking cancer defenses, and keeping the immune response going strong.

CEO Lida Pacaud calls this approach a big step forward for precision cancer treatment.

IGI aims to start clinical trials in 2027 after filing an IND application by the end of 2026, while Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited informed stock exchanges about the development through a regulatory filing.