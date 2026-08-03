ICICI Lombard says AI now handles 70% customer calls
Business
ICICI Lombard is now letting artificial intelligence handle 70% of its customer calls, a huge jump from just 10% previously.
MD and CEO Sanjeev Mantri shared this at its 25th anniversary, adding that humans only step in for about one-quarter of interactions now.
It's all part of improving sales intelligence and customer insights.
ICICI Lombard launches WhatsApp AI chatbots
The company has rolled out AI-powered WhatsApp chatbots to make support even more accessible.
Mantri says the deployment of AI is intended to enhance customer insights and improve its "Sales IQ" and improve how it connects with people.
He also emphasized that it's careful about testing, so customers don't feel overwhelmed by automated systems.