ICSI to release CSEET June 2026 results on July 15
Business
ICSI is releasing the CSEET June 2026 results on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, for everyone who took the exam between June 1 and 4.
Just head over to icsi.edu to check your scores, download your subject-wise marks, and grab your e-result statement instantly, no waiting for snail mail.
CSEET pass requires 40% per paper
To see your result, log in at icsi.edu with your application number and date of birth. No physical copies will be sent out.
You'll need at least 40% in each paper and a total of 50% overall to pass.
For reference, past pass rates were around 73% to 78%. Good luck!