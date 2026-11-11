IEA: Renewables saved India $100bn, could near $240bn by 2030
India's move toward renewables has saved more than $100 billion in coal and gas imports between 2011 and 2025, according to a new IEA report.
By 2030, those savings could jump to nearly $240 billion, meaning less money spent on foreign fuel and more protection from global price swings.
Renewables 25% now, 35% by 2030
As of 2025, renewables made up about one-quarter of India's electricity, with solar power doing most of the heavy lifting.
That share is set to grow to 35% by 2030.
The country's total green energy capacity is expected to hit 530 gigawatts by then, a big step for climate goals and a cleaner future.