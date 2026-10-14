IEA supply warning, Aramco attack add uncertainty to oil futures
Business
Oil prices are bouncing around this week after the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned about possible supply problems.
The market is also feeling the heat from the new attack on Saudi Arabia's Aramco facility, which has added even more uncertainty to already shaky oil futures.
Paul Tudor Jones says oil $20-$25
Tensions in the Middle East are a big part of it: Saudi officials confirmed an attack on an Aramco building in Dhahran, while U.S.-Iran friction keeps simmering.
Hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones told CNBC he thinks these conflicts could push oil prices up by $20 to $25, which could mean higher costs for everything from travel to deliveries around the world.