IESA seeks US clarity on 25% tariff exemption scope
The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) is asking the US for more details about its new trade plan.
While the US says Indian-made semiconductors won't get hit with a 25% tariff, IESA's president Ashok Chandak is concerned that other key parts, like equipment and materials used to make chips, could still face extra costs.
Ashok Chandak wants chipmaking inputs exempted
Chandak said the exemption was positive, but says it needs to cover everything needed for chipmaking, not just the chips themselves.
This push comes as global tech tensions rise and India tries to boost its own semiconductor industry while relying less on imports from China.