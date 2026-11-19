IG Metall demands 5% wage hike as German plants strike
Big names like Audi and BMW are facing 24-hour strikes across several German plants, with IG Metall calling for a 5% wage hike and stronger job security.
The walkouts also include workers from companies like Bosch and ZF Friedrichshafen.
German negotiations escalate to 2018 levels
These strikes are part of a bigger fight in Germany's industrial sector.
Unions want fairer pay and conditions as economic pressures grow, but employers are pushing back with minimal raises and more flexible work rules.
Even Volkswagen faces tense talks set to begin on Tuesday over longer hours without extra pay.
It's the first time since 2018 that negotiations have escalated to this level, showing just how determined workers are to stand up for their rights.