IIM Ahmedabad accepts applications for 2-year blended MBA BA&AI program
IIM Ahmedabad is now accepting applications for its two-year Blended MBA in Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (BPGP: BA & AI).
Aimed at working professionals and entrepreneurs, the course mixes live online classes with three on-campus modules, helping you build real skills in data, AI, and machine learning without hitting pause on your career.
Curriculum, eligibility and admission tests
The curriculum features case discussions, simulations, and capstone assignments and action-learning projects, plus topics like predictive analytics, AI ethics, and finance.
Working professionals and entrepreneurs must meet the following experience requirements, calculated as of March 31, 2027: Three-year undergraduate degree: At least three years of full-time work experience. Four-year undergraduate degree: At least two years of full-time work experience.
Admission requires a recent CAT, GMAT, or GRE score or you can take IIMA's own test.
Full details are up on the IIMA website.