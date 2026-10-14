IIM Ahmedabad accepts applications for 2-year blended MBA BA&AI program

The curriculum features case discussions, simulations, and capstone assignments and action-learning projects, plus topics like predictive analytics, AI ethics, and finance.

Working professionals and entrepreneurs must meet the following experience requirements, calculated as of March 31, 2027: Three-year undergraduate degree: At least three years of full-time work experience. Four-year undergraduate degree: At least two years of full-time work experience.

Admission requires a recent CAT, GMAT, or GRE score or you can take IIMA's own test.

Full details are up on the IIMA website.