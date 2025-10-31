Next Article
IKEA invests ₹1,000 crore in Indian renewable energy
Business
IKEA's investment arm is putting ₹1,000 crore into Indian renewable energy, kicking things off with a massive 210 MWp solar plant in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
Set to go live by December 2026, the plant will generate enough clean energy to power IKEA's growing retail, shopping center, and distribution operations.
Plans to create jobs in construction and long-term roles
This solar project is expected to create about 450 construction jobs and 10-15 long-term roles.
Plus, with its West Delhi store doing well, IKEA has plans for even larger outlets in Gurgaon and Noida—while also focusing on making products more affordable through local sourcing and lower tariffs.