IMC Chamber launches MSME Champions 2026 to honor 7 businesses

TriNano nano-coating boosts solar panel efficiency

TriNano Technologies grabbed attention with its nano-coating that boosts solar panel efficiency while saving water.

RRP Electronics set up Maharashtra's first operational semiconductor OSAT facility, and Gajanan Enterprises became India's first commercial producer of Para Benzoquinone.

Other winners include CCRT Laboratories, Jay Elastomers, FCG Hi-Tech, and Chandra Bhagat Pharma, all recognized for pushing boundaries in clean tech, exports, sustainability, and more.