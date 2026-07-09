IMF: AI and fiscal support keep 2026 growth at 3%

Energy up 25% Asia hit hardest

Energy prices are still high, up 25% since before the war, with Asian countries feeling it most at the gas pump.

But strong exports from AI tech hubs like Taiwan and Korea are helping balance things out.

The shift to renewables and smart government spending has also cushioned some of the blows from inflation and rising costs.

Still, with geopolitical tensions simmering (like that recent ship attack in Hormuz), risks haven't gone away.