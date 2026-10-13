IMF flags 3 economic risks, still sees 3.1% 2026 growth
The International Monetary Fund, or IMF, just flagged three big risks for the world economy: an AI investment slowdown, ongoing Middle East conflicts, and rising government debt.
Even with these threats, it is still predicting 3.1% growth by 2026.
But the message is clear: things could get bumpy if these issues are not managed.
IMF praises UK, urges fiscal consolidation
If AI investments take a hit, it could knock global GDP down by 1.1% by 2028, especially in the United States.
Ongoing conflicts in the Middle East might push up oil prices and slow growth even more.
The IMF also pointed out that high debt levels make it tougher for countries to bounce back from shocks.
It praised the United Kingdom for being the only major advanced economy to have set out clear plans to reduce government borrowing over the coming years and urged governments to take steps to bring public finances under control.