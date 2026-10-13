IMF forecasts India's 2026-27 fiscal year growth at 7%
Good news for India's economy: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) now expects India to grow by 7% in the 2026-27 fiscal year.
This boost comes thanks to steady demand at home and a strong services sector, even as high oil prices linger.
The update was shared during the IMF's annual meeting in Bangkok, highlighting India's spot as one of the world's fastest-growing major economies.
India growth forecasts raised to 7.1%
It's not just the IMF feeling positive: India's own Reserve Bank and the World Bank both recently raised their growth forecasts to about 7.1%.
Groups like the Asian Development Bank and the OECD are also optimistic, pointing to robust June quarter economic activity and resilient domestic demand despite the West Asia conflict.
All these upgrades suggest that, despite global ups and downs, India is holding steady on its growth path.