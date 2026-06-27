IMF outgoing chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas says AI raises prices

Apple and Microsoft raise prices

Big names like Apple and Microsoft have bumped up their prices lately, with Apple citing higher memory and storage costs and Microsoft introducing price increases for its Xbox gaming consoles.

Gourinchas also pointed out that global issues, like shaky energy supplies from conflicts in Iran and governments struggling with debt, are adding even more pressure.

As he wraps up at the IMF, he warned these challenges will really test how well leaders can keep economies steady in the years ahead.