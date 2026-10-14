IMF projects India will remain the world's fastest growing economy
Big news from the IMF: India is set to keep its title as the world's fastest-growing economy, with a solid 7% growth predicted for both 2026-27 and 2027-28.
This follows an impressive 7.8% jump earlier this year, thanks mostly to strong spending at home and a buzzing services sector, even as other countries are struggling with high energy costs.
Narendra Modi praises stability, IMF cautions
India's steady fiscal policies and recent reforms are getting noticed, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling the country "India offers the assurance of reliability and stability" at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi.
The IMF does have a word of caution, though: rising inflation and global tensions could make things tricky ahead, so keeping prices in check and attracting more foreign investment will be key for India's continued momentum.