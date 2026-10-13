IMF raises 2026 growth outlook to 3.1% citing AI investments

AI is helping steady things despite ongoing conflicts and higher energy prices, but it's not all smooth sailing.

The IMF warns that these investments could push inflation up (projected at 4.7% for 2026), and if AI doesn't deliver on productivity, markets could take a hit.

Rising public debt is also on their radar, with advanced economies' debt expected to reach 115% of GDP by 2031.

The takeaway: governments need to support people facing higher living costs while keeping an eye on long-term risks.