IMF raises India's GDP outlook to 7% for 2026-27, 2027-28
Business
Good news for India's economy: the IMF just raised its GDP growth outlook to 7% for both 2026-27 and 2027-28, up from earlier predictions of 6.4% and 6.7%.
The boost comes thanks to strong demand at home and a thriving services sector, according to the IMF's latest World Economic Outlook.
India's youth and reforms sustain growth
The report points out that India's young population and continued structural reforms are keeping growth steady, even as global tensions like the Russia-Ukraine war continue.
The Reserve Bank of India is also optimistic, predicting similar numbers this year.
All in all, India is holding its own as one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, despite plenty of international uncertainty.