IMF trims 2026 growth to 3% expects 2027 AI boost Business Jul 08, 2026

The International Monetary Fund just trimmed its 2026 global growth forecast to 3%, blaming the ongoing West Asia conflict for the slowdown.

On the bright side, they are a bit more optimistic about 2027, expecting growth to bounce back to 3.4%, partly thanks to artificial intelligence giving economies an extra push despite all the geopolitical drama.