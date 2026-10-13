IMF warns AI hype and cyber threats risk global finance

The report notes that while AI is boosting tech growth (think semiconductors), its economic benefits might be getting a bit overblown, so if investors lose faith, markets could take a hit.

Plus, with more complex cyberattacks (like the recent Hugging Face hack) and rising bond yields thanks to higher energy prices and tighter money policies, the financial world is looking a lot less stable.

The IMF's deputy director of the IMF's Monetary and Capital Markets Department, Athanasios Vamvakidis, summed it up: strong policies are needed to keep things resilient.