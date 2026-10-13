IMF warns AI hype and cyber threats risk global finance
The IMF just flagged some big risks for the world's financial system, pointing to possible market shake-ups from too much hype around artificial intelligence (AI) and rising cyber threats.
Its latest report, shared at its annual meeting in Bangkok, says these issues could trigger serious disruptions if not handled carefully.
IMF deputy Athanasios Vamvakidis urges policies
The report notes that while AI is boosting tech growth (think semiconductors), its economic benefits might be getting a bit overblown, so if investors lose faith, markets could take a hit.
Plus, with more complex cyberattacks (like the recent Hugging Face hack) and rising bond yields thanks to higher energy prices and tighter money policies, the financial world is looking a lot less stable.
The IMF's deputy director of the IMF's Monetary and Capital Markets Department, Athanasios Vamvakidis, summed it up: strong policies are needed to keep things resilient.