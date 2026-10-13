IMF warns AI stock crash could threaten global financial stability
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) just flagged a big worry: if AI company stocks suddenly tank, it could mess with financial stability worldwide.
Their latest report points out that AI firms' prices have shot up fast, and many are taking on more debt.
If the bubble bursts, Asian markets would be most exposed, and investors in the UK and euro area with US exposure could get caught up too.
IMF flags government borrowing costs, cyberattacks
The IMF also highlighted other concerns like rising government borrowing costs and possible cyberattacks.
Plus, since big tech companies like Amazon Web Services and Meta are so connected and rely on borrowing, any dip in AI returns could ripple through the markets even harder.
The takeaway? Fast growth is exciting, but it comes with real risks everyone should keep an eye on.