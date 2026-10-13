IMF warns oil reserves and government debt threaten global economy

Looking ahead, the IMF now expects global growth to hit 3.1% in 2026, with the US holding steady at 2.3%.

But there are some big "ifs," like oil prices staying high or interest rates rising, which could make things tougher in 2027.

The report also flags other threats like cyberattacks and extreme weather, and urges central banks to stay flexible on inflation without going overboard.

Bottom line: countries need to rebuild their backup plans before another crisis hits.