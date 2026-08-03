Income Tax Department collects ₹9,493.66cr through nudge campaigns using analytics
Business
Big news from the Income Tax Department: they have collected additional tax payments totaling ₹9,493.66 crore using their NUDGE campaigns.
The Finance Ministry shared this update in Lok Sabha today.
Thanks to smart data analytics and verification checks, officials were able to spot discrepancies based on false or unverifiable entries.
NUDGE boosts government revenue over ₹12,000cr
After finding the frauds, the department took action against those involved (individuals, companies, and intermediaries) under the Income-tax Act.
Their data-driven approach included analyzing GST records, banking transactions, and property registrations to track down tax evaders.
Plus, these NUDGE campaigns led to 1.25 crore revised or updated ITRs and boosted government revenue by over ₹12,000 crore.