India adds 2L+ active firms, services power most growth
Business
India's business world just got a major boost: more than two lakh active companies were added between June 2025 and June 2026, taking the total to 21.3 lakh active firms.
That's a solid 10.8% jump, with the services sector powering most of this growth.
Growth expands beyond traditional hubs
While services like business consulting, trading, real estate, and finance led the charge (making up about two-thirds of all active companies), what's really cool is how much growth happened outside traditional hubs.
States like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan saw some of the fastest gains thanks to better infrastructure and simpler rules, showing that opportunities are spreading wider than ever across India.