India AI Impact Summit 2026: $240B in commitments to boost AI

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, a set of commitments totalling about $240 billion to boost AI was announced, with companies such as Reliance, Adani and Google among the contributors. The week-long event drew over 600,000 people and major tech leaders from around the world.

Major investments by Reliance, Adani and Google Reliance is putting in $110 billion to build up AI infrastructure over seven years. Adani is investing $100 billion by 2035 for eco-friendly data centers.

Google is dropping $15 billion on an AI hub in Visakhapatnam plus new US-India subsea cables. Tata teamed up with OpenAI to seriously scale up computing power.

VC firms also joining the party Venture capital firms Lightspeed and General Catalyst are joining the party with commitments of $10 billion and $5 billion each—showing that private investors see huge potential for India's AI future.