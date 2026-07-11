India aims for $25B data center investment by 2030
India's becoming a major destination for data centers, aiming to attract $25 billion in investments by 2030.
The push comes from the rise of AI, new rules keeping more data within India, and government perks like tax holidays until 2047.
Even though India handles about 20% of the world's data traffic, it still has just a small slice (around 2% to 3%) of global data center infrastructure.
Amazon Microsoft Google commit $57B
In just three years, over $5 billion has flowed into Indian data centers from players like CPP Investments (₹7,000 crore in CtrlS) and Airtel's Nxtra Data ($1 billion raised).
Big tech names (Amazon, Microsoft, and Google) are betting big too with a combined $57 billion commitment.
Homegrown giants Reliance and Adani are also joining in, with Reliance planning to invest around $110 billion by 2033 and Adani planning to invest $100 billion by 2035 to build AI-ready centers.
Thanks to low costs and smart policies, India is quickly turning into the place to be for all things cloud and AI.