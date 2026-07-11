India aims for $25B data center investment by 2030

Amazon Microsoft Google commit $57B

In just three years, over $5 billion has flowed into Indian data centers from players like CPP Investments (₹7,000 crore in CtrlS) and Airtel's Nxtra Data ($1 billion raised).

Big tech names (Amazon, Microsoft, and Google) are betting big too with a combined $57 billion commitment.

Homegrown giants Reliance and Adani are also joining in, with Reliance planning to invest around $110 billion by 2033 and Adani planning to invest $100 billion by 2035 to build AI-ready centers.

Thanks to low costs and smart policies, India is quickly turning into the place to be for all things cloud and AI.