India and Canada aim to double trade by 2030
Business
India and Canada are getting serious about a major new trade agreement, after Prime Minister Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke by phone on Tuesday.
Their goal? To double trade between the two countries by 2030, while teaming up on energy, technology, and security.
Modi calls talks warm and productive
Modi described the talks as "warm and productive," with both leaders agreeing that stronger partnerships are key, especially with global challenges in the Indo-Pacific.
Behind the scenes, top advisers from both sides have been working to move things forward, including joint efforts against cross-border crime.
Plus, Canadian ministers are in India right now for more discussions on trade and energy.