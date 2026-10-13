India and Canada aim to seal CEPA by year end
Business
India and Canada are hoping to seal a major trade deal, called the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), by the end of this year.
The goal? Make it easier for both countries to buy, sell, and invest in each other's markets.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his Canadian counterpart, Maninder Sidh, met recently to keep things moving, aiming for a win-win outcome.
CEPA could lower import duties
If signed, CEPA will lower import duties and simplify rules for services and investments, which is good news after bilateral goods trade declined 8.23% to $7.95 billion in 2025-26 from $8.7 billion in 2024-25.
The deal also plans to ease norms to boost trade in services and investment.
Both sides seem optimistic about wrapping it up soon.