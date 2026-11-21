India and Canada conclude 6th CEPA talks in New Delhi
India and Canada just wrapped up their sixth round of CEPA (Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) negotiations in New Delhi.
From November 11-20, top officials from both countries focused on boosting trade, investment, and smoother rules for doing business together, basically setting the stage for more opportunities on both sides.
Narendra Modi to visit Canada December
Both countries are nearly on the same page about key parts of the agreement, aiming for a balanced deal that helps everyone from farmers to small businesses.
Looking ahead, Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Canada in December to spotlight progress in trade and energy, like plans for an energy supply chain where India could import Canadian oil and gas while exporting refined products back.
It's all part of a bigger push to strengthen ties in trade, tech, and security.