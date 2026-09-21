India and Canada set for 5th trade talks October 5
Business
India and Canada are gearing up for their fifth round of trade talks on October 5, hoping to fast-track a major economic partnership after recent meetings in New Delhi.
Both countries want to boost ties quickly, with the next few months seen as crucial for sealing the deal.
India EU deal pending legal checks
India's trade agreement with the European Union is basically done, just waiting on legal checks before signing next month.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal says he is optimistic it will roll out within six to seven months.
Plus, India is also making moves with Chile and has a new free trade pact with New Zealand kicking in from October 20.