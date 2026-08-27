India and Chile aim to finalize CEPA this year
Business
India and Chile are working to wrap up a major trade agreement called the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by the end of this year.
The goal? Make it easier for both countries to do business together and boost investments.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal is in Chile right now, checking in on how talks are going.
Rajesh Agarwal meets Paula Estevez Weinstein
Agarwal just met with Paula Estevez Weinstein, Chile's vice minister of international economic relations, to talk about turning their strong partnership into real economic gains.
Trade between India and Chile has been growing steadily, so both sides are keen to lock in an agreement that benefits businesses in both countries.