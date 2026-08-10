India and Chile near CEPA to improve India's mineral access

Trade has been on fire: in just one year, business between India and Chile jumped nearly 74% to $2.06 billion.

Most of that growth came from mineral imports more broadly, with bulk minerals and ores rising to $882.8 million and copper and copper products rising from about $1.1 million to $374.9 million.

Meanwhile, Indian exports like cars, medicines, and engineering goods also saw solid gains.

This new deal could make India's supply chains stronger, especially as the world scrambles for critical resources.