India and European Commission agree continued cooperation on carbon markets

India and the European Commission just wrapped up a meeting in New Delhi, where they dug into how both sides are tackling carbon pricing and tracking emissions.

With India's Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal and the European Commission's Director-General for Taxation and Customs Union, Gerassimos Thomas, leading the way, both teams agreed to keep working together, especially on things like carbon markets and the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).