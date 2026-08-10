India and SACU likely to sign ToR for trade talks
India and SACU are likely to sign the Terms of Reference (ToR) for negotiations on the proposed trade agreement on August 12, 2026, in New Delhi.
This move comes just as South Africa is thinking about doubling car import duties from India and China, which could make Indian automobile exports pricier.
The PTA hopes to lock in better trade terms for Indian goods like cars, auto parts, and medicines across the SACU region.
India FY26 exports $7.5bn to SACU
In FY26, India exported $7.5 billion worth of goods to SACU (think petroleum products, cars, and pharmaceuticals) while importing $9.2 billion mainly in gold, coal, and precious stones.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently met his South African counterpart Parks Tau on the sidelines of the BRICS Trade and Industry Ministers's Conference in Jaipur to chat about boosting cooperation in areas like manufacturing and critical minerals.