India and Saudi Arabia commerce ministers meet virtually on trade
India and Saudi Arabia just wrapped up a virtual summit where their commerce ministers focused on keeping trade steady, even with all the uncertainty in West Asia.
Both sides agreed that strong supply chains are key right now, especially with vital shipping routes under pressure.
India's Piyush Goyal sounded hopeful that a recent cease-fire could lead to lasting peace and smoother logistics.
Piyush Goyal highlights Gulf export efforts
Goyal thanked Saudi Arabia for supporting Indian nationals during these tense times and shared how India is working to keep exports flowing to the Gulf, even as shipping costs rise.
Both countries said they are committed to boosting trade together and are looking forward to progress on their free-trade agreement talks, a positive step for both economies despite the challenges.