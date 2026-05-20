India and UAE mark $100bn trade, aim $200bn by 2032
Business
India and the UAE just hit a major milestone: trade between the two countries has topped $100 billion in total bilateral trade, thanks to the CEPA deal that kicked off in 2022.
At an event in New Delhi, UAE Ambassador Abdulnasser Alshaali shared that both nations are now aiming for an even bigger goal: reaching $200 billion in trade by 2032.
Jitin Prasada cites 3.5 million Indians
The event brought together leaders and industry folks to talk about boosting investments, smoother trade, and fresh ideas.
Union Minister Jitin Prasada highlighted how the 3.5 million Indians living in the UAE help keep this partnership strong.
There was also buzz around new startup collaborations and a booklet showing off CEPA's progress.