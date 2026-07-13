India and UK start CETA July 15 covering 64% tariffs

Luxury cars and scotch tariffs reduced

If you're into cars or Scotch whisky, this is good news: luxury car tariffs will drop from a whopping 110% to just 10% over five years, and Scotch whisky will see its import tax cut by one-half immediately, then down even further over time.

Silver imports from the UK also get cheaper gradually.

Not everything is included though, things like gold and telecom gear are left out to protect local industries.

Overall, expect more choices and possibly better prices as trade between India and the UK ramps up.