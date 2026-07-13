India and United States launch 'Mission $500 billion' trade plan

Indian exports may see tariff cuts

India is set to make major purchases in energy, ICT, and coal as part of the deal.

Nearly all negotiations are wrapped up, with just a few details left.

Once signed, Indian exports like textiles and plastics could see tariffs drop from 50% to 18%, and big-ticket items like gems and pharma might get zero duties.

There are still some sticking points (like US tariff investigations), but both sides hope to seal the deal by this fall.